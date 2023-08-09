CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man Wednesday in Caldwell County.
It happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. KSP says a 2024 Freightliner semitrailer was stopped in the left northbound lane of Interstate 69 Wednesday afternoon with mechanical problems when it was struck by a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck — identified by state police as 23-year-old Erik L. Putman of Nortonville, Kentucky — was killed in the collision. The Caldwell County coroner pronounced Putman dead at the scene.
Troopers say the driver of the Freightliner was not injured in the crash.
KSP Detective Brian Graves is continuing to investigate the crash.
In addition to KSP, agencies that responded to the wreck included the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the Princeton Fire Department and Caldwell County EMS.