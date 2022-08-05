FULTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a crash that claimed a man's life in Fulton County.
The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Kentucky 1129 and Kentucky 2140. KSP says troopers were requested to assist in the investigation shortly after 7 p.m. that night.
KSP says its initial investigation found that a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis stopped at that intersection Tuesday evening, and then pulled out into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that was eastbound on KY 1129. KSP says the driver of the Grand Marquis pulled out into the SUV's path because of limited sight distance at the intersection.
The car crashed into the rear passenger quarter panel of the SUV, causing it to leave the road and overturn. KSP says the man driving the SUV, 47-year-old Brad Ellingburg of Hickman, was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was ejected from the vehicle, and the Fulton County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
"Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors with Mr. Ellingburg," KSP says in a news release. "An autopsy was requested and denied by the coroner's office; however, a toxicology is pending."
KSP says the driver of the car did not report any injuries from the collision. The law enforcement agency has not announced any charges against that individual.
The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.
KSP says troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Hickman Police Department, Fulton County Fire-Rescue, the Hickman Fire Department and Ken-Tenn EMS.