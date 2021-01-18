HICKORY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers are investigating a Sunday night crash that resulted in two deaths and an arrest in Graves County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Kentucky 1241 and U.S. 45 north.
KSP Post 1 says the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala headed north on KY 1241 tried to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 45, and failed to yield to a 2002 GMC Envoy driven by 42-year-old Christina M. Griffin of Paducah. The Envoy crashed into the driver's side of the Impala.
The Impala continued across the southbound lanes of the highway of off of the road. The Envoy came to a stop in the median.
KSP Post 1 says the driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers are still working to notify that individual's next of kin before releasing their name to the public.
A passenger in the Impala, 55-year-old Jacqueline A. Robertson of Paducah, was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, where she later died of her injuries.
Griffin was also injured in the crash, and she was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital as well. After she was released from the hospital, KSP Post 1 says she was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance on the second offense with aggravating circumstances.
KSP Post one says it is continuing to investigate the crash.
Along with troopers, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Mayfield-Graves County EMS, the Melber Fire Department, the Mayfield Fire Department, the North Graves Fire Department, the Viola Fire Department, and the Graves County Coroner's Office responded to the crash scene on Sunday.