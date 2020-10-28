CADIZ, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers and detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Trigg County.
KSP said the shooting involving a Trigg County Sheriff's Office deputy happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Forest Circle near Cadiz, Kentucky.
State police said shortly after a Trigg County deputy responded to the home, there was an "altercation" involving the deputy and a man at the home. During that altercation, the deputy fired their service weapon, shooting and killing the man.
KSP said the man, 44-year-old Bennie "Shawn" Biby, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County coroner. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Thursday morning at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
State police did not release the deputy's name, but said more information about the investigation will be released at a later time.