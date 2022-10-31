TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 68 in Trigg County claimed a woman's life.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says two vehicles were involved in the 9 a.m. crash at the U.S. 68 intersection with Blue Springs Road.
KSP says 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz, Kentucky, was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when she tried to turn left onto U.S. 68. The truck drove into the path of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a 2000 TP Towlite horse trailer driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee. The Silverado struck the driver's side of the Tacoma.
Birdsong was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and a passenger in the Tacoma with her — 75-year-old Everett Birdsong — was flown to an out-of-state hospital. State police say his injuries were serious.
Plunkett was also injured in the collision, state police say, and she was treated at Trigg County Hospital. KSP says she has since been released from the hospital.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road remained closed at the crash site until about 3 p.m.
Troopers were assisted at the scene of the crash by the Trigg County Rescue, Trigg County EMS, Kentucky Highway Department and the Trigg County Highway Department.