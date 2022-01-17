TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash Monday morning in Trigg County.
It happened at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Merchant Street. KSP says troopers responded to a call from Trigg County Emergency Dispatch about the wreck just after 11:30 a.m.
KSP Post 1 says 81-year-old Freda Oakley was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala south on Merchant Street Monday morning when she came to the intersection with U.S. 68.
Troopers say Oakley tried to cross U.S. 68 at the intersection, and her car drove into the path of a 2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck crashed into the rear driver's side of Oakley's car.
Trigg County EMS responders took Oakley to Trigg County Hospital, but state police say she later died of her injuries.
The man driving the pickup truck, 39-year-old Jamie Gapp of Cadiz, was also injured in the crash. EMS responders took him to Trigg County Hospital as well, and troopers say his injuries were not life threatening.
KSP Post 1 says a toddler was in the pickup truck as well. Troopers say the child was properly secured in a rear-facing car seat. A relative took the child to Trigg County Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
The state police post says Trooper Mike Ray's investigation into the crash is ongoing.