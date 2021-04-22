TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a person in Trigg County.
State police say they received a call from Trigg County Dispatch around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the two-vehicle wreck on US 68/US 80 on the Lake Barkley bridge between Land Between the Lakes National Recreation and Canton.
Members of the KSP Post 1 Collision Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene.
The investigation shows a Dodge Caravan, driven by John Smith, 64, of Clarksville, Tenn., was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on the bridge. Troopers say two vehicles, driving west, were able to swerve around Smith, but Smith then collided with a pickup truck, driven by Andrew Amsden, 20, of Cadiz, Kentucky.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner's Office and Amsden and a passenger in his truck, were taken to the local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. KSP was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Rescue Squad, and the Trigg County Coroner's Office.