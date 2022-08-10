CARBONDALE, IL — State police are investigating the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale, Illinois, Mayor John Henry.
The Carbondale Police Department says the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the 66-year-old woman's death.
Police say the mayor entered his home Thursday evening to find his wife dead inside the home. Henry notified Carbondale police, and officers and responders with Jackson County Ambulance Service responded.
Theresa Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department says it requested ISP to investigate her death, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The Jackson County Coroner's Office is assisting ISP in the investigation.