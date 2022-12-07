WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in Williamson County, Illinois, Wednesday after the sheriff's office says the man pointed a rifle at the deputy.
The shooting incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says.
A deputy responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road. When the deputy was getting out of his patrol vehicle, the sheriff's office claims a man carrying a rifle approached the deputy. The sheriff's office says the deputy ordered the man to drop the weapon multiple times. The man allegedly failed to comply with those orders, instead continuing to walk toward the deputy while holding the rifle.
The sheriff's office claims the man pointed the gun at the deputy, and then the deputy shot the man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office says his name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of his family.
“While any loss of life is unfortunate, we are grateful for the professionalism and safety of our deputy who survived this incident given this unthinkable situation," Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in a statement Wednesday evening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing by Illinois State Police Zone 7.