TAMMS, IL — A house caught fire in Tamms, Illinois, this week, and the man who lives there is missing, state police say.
A house on McDaniel School Road in rural Tamms caught fire Tuesday. As of Thursday, state police say the only person who lives there, Larry L. McNelly, still has not been found.
Illinois State Police and the Illinois Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the missing person's case and the fire, an ISP news release says.
State police did not provide a description of McNelly, and investigators say no further information is available at this time.
If you have information about where McNelly is, you can call Illinois State Police Zone 7 at 618-542-2171.