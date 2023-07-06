MASSAC COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating after an inmate was found dead in a cell in the Massac County Jail.
Jail staff found the inmate, 43-year-old Dennis F. Schapmire of Ozark, Illinois, dead in his cell around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police investigators say.
The Massac County Sheriff's Department has asked the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate Schapmire's death.
ISP says an autopsy was performed at the Williamson County Morgue, and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.
State police say their investigation is ongoing.