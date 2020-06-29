MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a law enforcement officer involved shooting incident at the corner of Audubon Drive and Court Avenue.
The incident happened Monday afternoon. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said via a post to its Facebook page that shots had been fired after a vehicle pursuit in that area. As of around 5:20 p.m., KSP Post 1 tells Local 6 there is no threat to the public.
KSP Post 1 Public Information Officer Adam Jones says Post 1 detectives and members of the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are on the scene, investigating the shooting. Jones says more details will be released at a later time.
This is a developing story.