TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating a law enforcement officer involved shooting in Cadiz, Kentucky, Monday night.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says troopers and detectives are at the scene of a shooting involving the Trigg County Sheriff's Office. It happened at a location on Bush Road in Cadiz.
KSP Post 1 says there is no safety concern for the public at this time, but people are asked to avoid the Bush Road area while investigators are on scene.
No further details were provided, but KSP Post 1 says more information about the shooting incident will be made available "as the investigation continues."