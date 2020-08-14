DONGOLA, IL — Three men were injured in a shooting along Interstate 57 early Friday morning in Dongola, Illinois, state police say.
The shooting happened near exit 24 of I-57 around 3:30 a.m. Friday. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 is investigating the incident.
The vehicle was hit "several times" by gunfire, an ISP news release says, and three men inside — ages 18, 28, and 31 respectively — had to be taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
State police say the victims' injuries are not life threatening.
ISP asks anyone with information about the shooting to call ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 (Ext: 1207). Callers can remain anonymous.