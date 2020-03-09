EDDYVILLE, KY — State police are investigating a shooting in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police troopers and detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at a Lyon County home, according to a news release from KSP Post 1. The release says the Lyon County Sheriff's Office called KSP Post 1 around 5:55 p.m. Monday about the shooting, asking the state law enforcement agency to respond and investigate.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, state police provided more details about the shooting in a second news release.
The release says two people were found dead inside the home, both of whom died of gunshot wounds. KSP says detectives collected evidence at the scene, and autopsies for both victims are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.