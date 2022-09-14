LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
The truck became stuck in in a ditch and overturned onto its roof in the 3000 block of the highway. KSP Post 1 says it received a call about the collision just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Responders had to mechanically extract Bridges from the vehicle, and an AirEvac helicopter flew him to an Indiana hospital. KSP says Bridges was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
In addition to state troopers and the AirEvac crew, responding agencies included Lyon County EMS, the Eddyville Fire Department, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
KSP says Trooper Derek Scott is continuing to investigate the crash.