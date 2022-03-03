MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking the public to help troopers identify a SUV that damaged property outside a Mayfield business on Tuesday.
On Tuesday night, a black SUV with a blue tarp over its back window ran over a gas line on an air conditioning unit outside Creative Interiors in Mayfield, KSP Post 1 says. In a news release about the incident, KSP says surveillance video shows the driver get out of the SUV and tamper with the damaged AC unit before leaving the scene.
Troopers released two photos of the vehicle they're looking for, taken from surveillance video.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where the vehicle is or the owner's identity to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.