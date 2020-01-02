WEST KENTUCKY — 2019 was another deadly year on Kentucky roads. State wide, there were 717 fatal crashes, and 56 of them were in the Local 6 area.
"We see our fair share," says Marty Stinnett.
Stinnett has seen far too many bad wrecks as a tow truck driver. The deadly ones are the worst. "Any time there is a fatality, it's very serious. And it's kind of a somber mood, I guess you'd say," says Stinnett.
Many of the fatal crashes Stinnett encounters are caused by speeding and distracted driving.
"I've seen it as bad on the interstate, like perusing Facebook or something on the internet. And when you lose that type of concentration on the interstate, you can come up on something," says Stinnett.
With our area seeing an increase in deadly crashes in 2019, Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Jones says KSP's goal is to bring that number down in 2020.
"We gotta' make a point to get out there on the highways and watch for bad drivers, watch for people not following the law," says Jones.
Jones says there are a few obvious things that can help prevent crashes, like putting your phone away and putting your seat belt on. KSP's problem, though, is not having enough troopers to enforce those laws.
"To combat that, we've changed how we do our traffic enforcement. We have more directed patrols in certain areas where we see more collisions," says Jones.
Out of the 717 deadly crashes in Kentucky, 283 of the drivers involved were not wearing a seat belt. As simple as it sounds, wearing a seat belt can save lives and help bring down the number of fatal crashes.
"The impacts of that is so huge. You would absolutely want to see that number go down," says Stinnett.
