SYMSONIA, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers say a man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly held a woman against her will in a vehicle parked at a dollar store in Graves County.
KSP Post 1 says troopers responded around 6:40 p.m. Friday to a call reporting a woman was being held against her will in a vehicle in Symsonia.
Troopers found the vehicle parked at the Symsonia Dollar General, with two people inside.
When troopers approached the vehicle, KSP Post 1 says the man, who was holding a gun, got out of the car.
KSP Post 1 says troopers tried to use verbal commands to deescalate the situation, but the man turned the gun on himself and fired.
Responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, state police say.
KSP says the woman was provided services by a Kentucky State Police victim's advocate.
A KSP detective is continuing to investigate the incident.