police lights

SYMSONIA, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers say a man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly held a woman against her will in a vehicle parked at a dollar store in Graves County. 

KSP Post 1 says troopers responded around 6:40 p.m. Friday to a call reporting a woman was being held against her will in a vehicle in Symsonia. 

Troopers found the vehicle parked at the Symsonia Dollar General, with two people inside. 

When troopers approached the vehicle, KSP Post 1 says the man, who was holding a gun, got out of the car. 

KSP Post 1 says troopers tried to use verbal commands to deescalate the situation, but the man turned the gun on himself and fired. 

Responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, state police say. 

KSP says the woman was provided services by a Kentucky State Police victim's advocate. 

A KSP detective is continuing to investigate the incident. 