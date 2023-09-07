Benton, KY — State police are searching for a man reported missing in Marshall County, Kentucky, after his loved ones say they haven't seen him in about a week.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 is searching for 48-year-old Steven Ray Youngblood after a family member reported him missing. Troopers say friends and family told them Youngblood was last seen on Aug. 30 in the Farmington area of Graves County.
Youngblood is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He's about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. Troopers say he has a dragon tattoo covering his right arm and a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm. He's known to drive a black 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate number 5227KB, KSP Post 1 says.
Troopers ask anyone who has information that can help them locate Steven Youngblood to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.