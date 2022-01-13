MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has released the names of two men accused of committing an armed robbery before leading police and state troopers on two separate vehicle pursuits and firing gunshots at law enforcement in Graves County on New Year's Eve — culminating with a trooper shooting one of the men.
The armed robbery happened the morning of New Year's Eve in Mayfield. Officers with the Glasgow Police Department, who were in the area helping in the aftermath of the deadly Dec. 10 tornado, responded to the armed robbery. State police say the two suspects — identified Thursday as 25-year-old James A. Hawks of Dresden, Tennessee, and 26-year-old Isaiah P. Bentley of Lexington — led the Glasgow officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the chase, gunshots were fired at the officers.
That chase ended when Glasgow police lost sight of the suspects' vehicle. But, not long after, KSP Trooper William Propes found a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description and a second chase began. State police now say Hawks was driving the vehicle, and Bentley was a passenger. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team claims Bentley fired gunshots at state troopers during the pursuit. Propes, using his agency-issued gun, returned fire, shooting Bentley.
After Bentley was shot, Hawks stopped the vehicle and the pursuit ended.
KSP says Mayfield-Graves County EMS took Bentley to Baptist Health Paducah. After he was released from the hospital, Bentley was jailed in the McCracken County Jail. Hawks was also arrested and jailed in McCracken County.
Bentley is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and first-degree robbery. Hawks is also charged with first-degree robbery.
In keeping with KSP policy, Propes was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted. KSP says Propes has been with the state law enforcement agency for seven years, assigned to patrol at Post 1.