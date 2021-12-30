BRADLEY, IL — Illinois State Police have named a second suspect in a shooting that led to the death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the hospitalization of Officer Tyler Bailey.
The two officers were shot after they responded to a call about dogs barking in a hotel parking lot in Bradley Wednesday night. Both were taken to area hospitals. Rittmanic later died because of her injuries, and Bailey remains hospitalized in critical condition, ISP said Thursday night.
Earlier Thursday, the Bradley Police Department said an arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan in connection to the shooting, and that investigators were also searching for a second person of interest in the case.
In a news release Thursday night, ISP released the name of that second individual, 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris.
“The senseless harm and killing of two more Illinois police officers brings great sorrow to our agency and to the family, friends, and brothers and sisters of the Bradley Police Department,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. “The Illinois State Police will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the individuals responsible are brought to justice."
ISP asks anyone with information about where Sullivan and Harris are or about the shooting itself to call ISP at 815-698-2672 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.