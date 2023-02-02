MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police say they've identified a suspect in the theft of a skid steer that was stolen from am equipment rental business in Mayfield in December.
The skid steer was reported stolen on Dec. 19. In January, KSP Post 1 said a man rented the piece of heavy equipment on Dec. 12. He was supposed to return it on Dec. 19, but instead he allegedly sold it to someone in Blytheville, Arkansas. The man gave the business owner a fake name when he rented the skid steer.
Thursday, KSP Post 1 said investigators now believe 19-year-old man named James E. Slaughter is the person who stole the heavy equipment. Troopers say Slaughter is from Blytheville, the Arkansas town where authorities recovered the skid steer.
Slaughter faces charges of theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, destruction of vehicle identification number, first-degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
That last charge stems from an accusation that Slaughter presented a fake ID to the business owner. KSP Post 1 says the ID included a fake name, but a real photo of slaughter.
State police say Slaughter is a Black man weighing 130 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.