PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a rape that happened more than 40 years ago, Kentucky State Police investigators say.
Troopers arrested 71-year-old Henry L. Glore on charges of incest and third-degree rape Tuesday. Glore is accused of raping a family member when she was 15 and he was 30, a KSP news release says. She became pregnant, and gave birth to a child.
KSP says detectives received a complaint late last year, and eventually confirmed through DNA testing that Glore was the child's father.
There is no statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault in Kentucky.
Under Kentucky Revised Statute 500.050, there is no statute of limitations for any felony charge.