HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is asking anyone with information to come forward as troopers work to solve the 37-year-old cold case of a grocer who was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hickman County.
The victim, Duane W. Caldwell, was shot and killed the night of Jan. 7, 1985. KSP says Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan. As they walked to their vehicle, KSP says, a man walked over to them from a nearby alley.
Troopers say the man, armed with a .22 caliber rifle, robbed the couple and shot and killed Duane Caldwell. The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was described as a Black man wearing dark green or gray coveralls and a red ski mask. KSP says investigators believe another man helped the suspect by driving a getaway vehicle parked not far from where the robbery and shooting happened.
KSP Post 1 says it is re-examining the cold case, looking for any possible new leads.
Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact Detective Adam Jones by calling 270-856-3721 or emailing adamm.jones@ky.gov. Information can also be shared with investigators anonymously by calling 1-800-222-5555 or via the KSP app, which is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.