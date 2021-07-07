CARTERVILLE, IL — Illinois State Police investigators say Carterville police shot and killed a man Tuesday after the man allegedly pointed a shotgun at them.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Dobson Street in Carterville. Officers with the Carterville Police Department responded around 2:57 p.m. to a call reporting a man with a gun outside the home.
In a Wednesday afternoon news release about the case, ISP says Carterville officers arrived to find 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath on the front porch of the home, holding a shotgun.
State police say the officers repeatedly told McGrath to put the gun down. Instead, ISP says McGrath raised his gun toward the officers.
Officers shot McGrath, ISP says, and he died from his injuries at the scene.
None of the officers involved in the incident were injured.
While ISP did release McGrath's name, the state law enforcement agency has not released the names of the officers involved.
ISP Zone 7 Investigations is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from ISP District 13 Patrol, ISP Crime Scene Services, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, the Carterville Police Department and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office.