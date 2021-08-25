GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An autopsy has been performed on the Hickory man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Hickory community of Graves County, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
The victim was 28-year-old Darian Williams, KSP announced Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday on Makenzie Circle in Hickory.
Investigators say preliminary results from the autopsy, which was performed Wednesday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, showed Williams died because of multiple gunshot wounds.
KSP says detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and are working to develop a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.