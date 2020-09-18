CADIZ, KY — Investigators with Kentucky State Police have released the name of a woman who was killed in a house fire in Cadiz early Thursday morning. Troopers say foul play is suspected.
The fire happened at a home on Will Jackson Road between Alexander Road and Reddick Pond Road. Trigg County emergency dispatchers notified KSP Post 1 about the fire around 1:20 a.m. after a driver reported the house was engulfed in flames.
An autopsy of the woman's body was performed Friday, and state police say the victim was identified as 81-year-old Thelma N. Barnett.
The medical examiner told investigators Barnett died as a result of foul play. State police believe the fire was intentionally set.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the circumstances of Barnett's death to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.