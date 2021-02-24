PULASKI COUNTY, KY — Illinois State Police have released the names of a couple in their 70s who died Tuesday morning after their pickup truck was hit by a train in Pulaski County.
On Tuesday, ISP District 22 said the two were headed west on U.S. 51 in a white Ford pickup truck when they started to turn onto McIntosh Lane. The truck pulled onto a rail crossing, directly into the path of a northbound CN Railroad train. The train struck the vehicle, pushing about half a mile before coming to a stop. The couple inside the truck were reported dead at the scene.
Investigators withheld the names of the man and woman killed until their family could be notified.
Wednesday, the ISP district said the two killed were 76-year-old Lanny Stocke and 74-year-old Betty Stocke of Carmi, Illinois.
ISP says the crash remains under investigation at this time.