TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police have released photos of clothing items found with human remains that were discovered in Lake Barkley in Trigg County on Sunday. Investigators hope the items will help with efforts to identify the person.
The remains were found early Sunday morning in the lake, north of the US 68/80 Barkley Lake Bridge in Trigg County. Detectives are asking anyone with information that could help identify the remains to come forward.
Tuesday night, KSP released several photos of items found with the body, including a black and blue size 10 Nike Air Max shoe; a pair of gray, size medium Hanes thermal pants; a pair of black, size 36 MNML jeans and a black, size medium belt.
Investigators ask anyone with information about who the items belong to, to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.