TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police have released photos of belongings found with human remains discovered in Trigg County Thursday, in hopes of identifying the body.
The remains were found in a wooded area near a cemetery on Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz, and the Trigg County Coroner's Office said Thursday that it appears the death was the result of foul play. Kentucky State Police Post 1 said Thursday that the remains were decomposed, and no form of identification was found with the body.
An autopsy was performed Friday morning at the West Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, but the remains are still unidentified.
Friday, investigators released photos of items found on the body, including two bracelets, a necklace, a pair of black AND1 sneakers and a black Reebok T-shirt, in hopes that a member of the public will recognize them, helping to identify the person who wore them. Scroll through the gallery above to look through the photos.
Troopers ask anyone with information about who the items belong to or the identity of the human remains to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.