CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — State troopers are searching for an escaped Calloway County inmate who left a work release program in Graves County.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 39-year-old Brian A. Ferryman walked away from his work release placement at the candle factory in Mayfield around 7:15 a.m. Monday. KSP says Post 1 was notified about the escape a little after 9 a.m.
KSP says Ferryman may have been picked up in a Kia Rio sedan, but troopers do not know the year or color of the vehicle. Ferryman is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 320 pounds, state police say.
The inmate was in the Calloway County Jail for auto theft and receiving stolen property, state police say.
Anyone with information about where Ferryman is can call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.