DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Dixon, Kentucky.
Troopers say 14-year-old Sydney Montgomery was last seen at her home in Dixon around 1 a.m. on March 23. KSP says Montgomery is believed to have run away from home.
In a news release sent Tuesday, KSP is asks anyone with information that can help investigators find Montgomery to call 1-270-676-3313 or 1-800-222-5555, which is toll-free in Kentucky, or the nearest local law enforcement agency.
Dixon is in Webster County, which is adjacent to the Local 6 counties of Caldwell and Crittenden.