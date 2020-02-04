MADISONVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is searching for an inmate who escaped from work release in Madisonville Tuesday afternoon.
The Hopkins County inmate, 26-year-old Bennie Britt Jr. of Louisville, escaped from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department, a KSP Post 2 news release says. The release says Britt was last seen around 12:10 p.m.
Troopers say Britt is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.
The release says Britt was serving a sentence for possession of a handgun by a felon, receiving a stolen firearm, first degree possession of a controlled substance on the first offense and marijuana possession.
If you have information about where Britt is, you can call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.