HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program in Hopkins County Thursday.
KSP Post 2 says 35-year-old Chad Allan Thomas walked away from the work site at Three Rivers Farm on Beulah Road round 5 p.m. Thursday and didn't return.
Thomas was serving a sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property.
Troopers say Thomas is a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He's about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.
Investigators ask anyone who sees Thomas to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.