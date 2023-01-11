MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the theft of a skid steer stolen from an equipment rental business in Mayfield.
KSP Post 1 says the business owner reported the theft on Dec. 19. Troopers say the business owner told them he rented the piece of heavy equipment out to someone on Dec. 12 and expected it to be returned on the 19th. When the business owner called the renter to ask when the skid steer would be returned, the renter claimed it was stolen from an address in Paducah the night before, KSP says.
But, KSP says, GPS tracking showed the skid steer was actually in Blytheville, Arkansas, as of Dec. 13. State police say the skid steer was recovered in Blytheville, and investigators believe the renter sold it to someone in that city.
The suspect was last seen driving a dark green Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup truck with a model year sometime from 2014 to 2018.
Troopers say the theft suspect gave the Mayfield business owner false, out-of-state identification information, including the name Mark Afanasev.
KSP Post 1 says while the name the suspect gave was fake, investigators believe the photo included on his fake ID is a real photo of him.
Investigators included a copy of that photo in a news release about the theft investigation.
Troopers ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.