RICHMOND, KY — State police are searching for a 23-year-old man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter.
Shannon V. Gilday of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, is accused of forcing his way into the home of former Kentucky Rep. C. Wesley Morgan in Richmond, Kentucky, early Tuesday morning and fatally shooting Morgan's 32-year-old daughter, Jordan Morgan, while she was in bed.
Then, state police say, Gilday confronted the former state representative and the two exchanged gunfire. The former lawmaker was injured, and Gilday fled from the home in a white car, investigators allege.
An arrest warrant has been issued charging Gilday with murder, two counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree burglary. Troopers say he is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is warned not to approach him or his car. Troopers also ask the public not to attempt to contact Gilday.
KSP says Gilday is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill and a license plate of 379-VMJ.
He's described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 167 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators say surveillance video shows him wearing a camouflage or tactical-style jacket and pants, a dark-colored hoodie, gloves and a light-colored mask.
If you see Gilday or if you have information relevant to the investigation, troopers ask you to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.