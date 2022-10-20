LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — State police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that happened Thursday night in Livingston County.
KSP Post 1 says it began investigating the assault after receiving a call from Livingston County Dispatch requesting assistance just after 5 p.m. It happened at a home on Carrsville Road.
Troopers believe 54-year-old Charles Edward Walker of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person seen with the victim, KSP Post 1 says. He's believed to have left the area on foot, and troopers have not been able to find him as of about 9:20 p.m.
Walker is a White man standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and wighing 140 pounds, KSP Post 1 says. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
State police ask anyone who has seen Walker or who knows where he is to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.