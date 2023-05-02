HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — State police are searching for a Hickman County, Kentucky, man wanted on felony abuse charges.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 35-year-old Ryan J. Redmon is wanted on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree sexual abuse.
The case was presented to a grand jury on May 24, 2022, KSP Post 1 says.
Troopers say Redmon is a white man with red hair and hazel eyes. He's about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could help them find Redmon to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.