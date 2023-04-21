GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Investigators are continuing to search for a man who failed to appear in court back in 2016 for a hearing on child sexual abuse charges.
State police are asking for the public's help finding 40-year-old Emilio Argueta of Graves County, who was originally charged with first-degree rape of a victim younger than 12, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 and distributing obscene material to minors.
Kentucky State Police posted a photo of Argueta to Facebook on Friday, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
Troopers ask anyone with information that can help authorities find Argueta to call Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.