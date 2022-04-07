PADUCAH — Troopers are searching for a McCracken County inmate who walked away from a work release detail in Lone Oak, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
KSP is searching for 30-year-old Clifton O. Crumble, who is accused of walking away from a work detail at Mount Kenton Cemetery in the Lone Oak community around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say Crumble is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and he was last seen wearing blue pants, a tan shirt and a tan jacket.
KSP Post 1 says Crumble was incarcerated for first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, giving an officer false identifying information and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Investigators ask anyone with information that will help them find Crumble to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.