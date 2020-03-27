TODD COUNTY, KY — State police are looking for a 17-year-old girl reported missing in Fairview, Kentucky, which is in Todd County.
Troopers say 17-year-old Kelsie Lee Unser last seen around 2:20 p.m. Friday in Todd County.
KSP says Kelsie is 5 feet. 6 inches tall and weighs about 228 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Troopers say she was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt with “Pink” printed on it, and she was carrying a black and red backpack.
If you have information about where Kelsi Lee Unser is, you can contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.