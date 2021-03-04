HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — State police are searching for man reported missing in Hickman County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says troopers began searching for 41-year-old Robert D. Alexander on Wednesday, after Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies found his car, a blue Dodge Charger, parked off of Hickman County Line Road near Fancy Farm. Troopers say the last time anyone is known to have had contact with Alexander was around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe he was last seen wearing brown coveralls.
Alexander is a Black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, KSP Post 1 says. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's from the Columbus community.
If you see Alexander or have information about where he is, you can call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.