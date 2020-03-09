PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police troopers are asking for the public's help finding a convicted sex offender from Paducah who is out of compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Troopers are looking for 42-year-old Allen Franklin of Paducah, KSP said in a news release Monday night. The release says Franklin's last given address in Paducah does not exist, and he has failed to verify his address since December.
Franklin is wanted on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, which is a class D felony.
If you have information about where Franklin is, troopers ask you to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.