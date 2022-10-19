reel trailer reported stolen in graves county.jpg

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. 

KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County. 

Investigators say the trailer is a 2022 Saturn, and it's white in color. KSP Post 1 shared a photo of the trailer in question. 

Troopers ask that anyone with information about theft call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.  