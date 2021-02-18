HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking the public to help identify the driver of a semitrailer that investigators believe hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstate 69 in Hopkins County.
The body of 29-year-old Michael Andrew Dowd of Dawson Springs was found off of the southbound lanes of I-69, near Nortonville, on Feb. 7. Dowd had been reported missing on Feb. 5. Troopers say those who reported him missing said they last saw him in the early hours of Feb. 4 at a home in Nortonville.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department contacted KSP Post 2 around 1 a.m. Feb. 7, after Dowd's body was found hear the 103 mile marker of the interstate.
In a news release sent Thursday, Feb. 18, KSP Post 2 says investigators now believe a white 2018-2022 Freightliner Cascadia semitrailer hit Dowd sometime between Feb. 4 and when his body was found on Feb. 7. Investigators say the front passenger headlight assembly and hood were damaged in the incident.
State police say its possible that the driver didn't realize they hit a pedestrian, instead believing they hit an animal or an object.
KSP Post 2 asks any commercial vehicle company that knows of a semitrailer with the damage described above or involving the replacement of a passenger headlight assembly and hood to call the post at 270-676-3313.