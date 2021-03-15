GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the theft of five puppies stolen from a home in Graves County.
Troopers are searching for the puppies, which were stolen from a home in the 2400 block of Meridian Road in Hickory. KSP Post 1 says the theft happened sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The puppies include two bluetick hounds and two basset hounds.
Troopers ask anyone with information about where the puppies are or who took them to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.