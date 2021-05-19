MOUND CITY, IL — Illinois State Police officers are investigating after a shooting that happened following a fire at a home in Mound City Tuesday night.
A woman was injured in the shooting, which happened in 700 block of Pearl Street. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office contacted ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 around 10 p.m. Tuesday, asking the division to investigate the incident.
An ISP news release sent Wednesday afternoon says a Pulaski County deputy was at the scene investigating a fire that happened at the home earlier in the evening. ISP says several people who were allegedly trying to obstruct the investigation got into a "brief physical altercation" with the deputy. The deputy eventually detained one woman and placed her into the back seat of his squad car.
ISP says the deputy was taking a second person into custody when someone shot at the deputy. The gunfire missed the deputy, instead striking the woman in the squad car.
Investigators say the woman was taken to a regional hospital, and she was treated and released.
State police say the shooter's identity is unknown, and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.
This story was originally published at 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. It has since been updated with additional details released by Illinois State Police.