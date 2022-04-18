SALEM, Indiana (WLKY) — The body of a dead child was found in Washington County, Indiana, over the weekend, Indiana State Police say.
State police spokesperson Sgt. Carey Huls says a Washington County resident was out mushroom hunting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when he came across the boy's body.
The body was found in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. The person who found the boy immediately called 911.
ISP is asking for help to identify the boy.
"There's somebody out there who can say, 'this isn't normal', 'I haven't seen so and so for the past few days' or 'I have had some different answers about where so and so was and this doesn't seem to be matching up,'" Huls said.
Indiana State Police the boy was Black, between the ages of 5 and 8. He was about 4-feet tall with a thin build and a short haircut.
He is believed to have died sometime within the past week, state police said.
"We have reached out to local agencies, not just here in Indiana, but Kentucky, and Ohio as well," said Huls. "At this point, we still don't have a name."
During a news conference Monday, Huls said: "Somebody was taking care of him. He was in somebody's custody and care for his daily needs and for support, and we still haven't receive any information about a child that is missing that hasn't been accounted for that would match his description." Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports that Huls said the boy could be from any location, and investigators will look at any information that comes their way.
ISP has not released a time of death or cause of death as an autopsy is pending with results expected on Tuesday.
Anyone who has information that could help in the identification of this child is asked to please call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.
Washington County, Indiana, is about an hour's drive from Louisville, Kentucky.