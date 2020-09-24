LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott was among protesters arrested near church in downtown Louisville Thursday night.
Protesters gathered at the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church in Louisville during a second night of demonstrations in the city, after the announcement that a grand jury did not charge three Louisville officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
A church minister confirmed that police arrested State Rep. Attica Scott, the author of Breonna's Law while on church grounds.
Police also surrounded protesters at the church, they announced earlier that the protests were unlawful.
"We've got food on site; we have got medics on site. We have got shuttles who are able to take people home if the cops would actually let them leave the premises, which is not apparently going on. I just heard that there was some arrests, including Rep. Attica Scott on the church grounds, but they could not get inside the building,” Rev. Dawn Terry said.